MP Jothimani stages dharna  over Gandhi statue row

Aravind Raj

Express News Service

KARUR: MP Jothimani was arrested in Karur on Saturday for staging a dharna against the municipality staff who took down the 70-year-old Gandhi statue at the Lighthouse Corner roundabout. The bust statue installed in 1954 was taken down on Thursday night without any prior announcement or notice. Next night, officials installed an 8-foot Gandhi statue at the spot, but Congress leaders alleged that the new statue was of poor quality.

Jothimani inspected the poorly constructed pedestal of the statue which had already begun to fall apart. “The Gandhi statue here suddenly disappeared on Thursday night. Until Friday, the district administration had no official order copy for beautification works. Later, the Collector suddenly came forward with a copy claiming that a few industrial associations had proposed to replace the statue on February 12,” the MP said.

“However, when we asked them about tender release, work order, NOC, Highway Department’s approval, etc, the officials had no answer,” she added. Jothimani along with her party workers staged a dharna at the statue. Police personnel rushed to the Lighthouse Corner. With Jothimani refusing to withdraw the protest, police forcibly took her out from the roundabout and arrested her. Along with her, over 100 party cadre were also detained.