Tamil Nadu reports 452 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Chennai reported 154 cases and one death. After 120 people were discharged, the city had 1,627 active cases.

Published: 21st February 2021 11:09 PM

Chennai coronavirus cases

Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 452 Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, taking the tally to 8,48,275 and toll to 12,460.

Chennai reported 154 cases and one death. After 120 people were discharged, the city had 1,627 active cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 40, 18 and 30 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Perambalur district reported zero new cases, and 26 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day. Two passengers who travelled from Karnataka to the State by road tested positive.

The State tested 50,148 samples and 49,995 people on the day. After 460 people were discharged, the State had 4,109 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased two did not have comorbid conditions.

One of them was a 40-year-old man from Chennai who tested positive on February 18 and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on the same day. 

He died just three hours after being admitted due to Covid pneumonia and respiratory failure.

The other was a 54-year-old man from Tiruppur who tested positive on February 17, was admitted to a hospital on February 18 but died just the next day due to Covid pneumonia and respiratory failure.

