Day of charging bulls & daring youth

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A large stretch of L&T bypass road in Chettipalayam was abuzz on Sunday with people thronging to enjoy the fourth edition of jallikattu in the district. This was despite a limited seating capacity of 12,000, compared to around 20,000 last year, on account of Covid-19. At the event, jointly organised by the district administration and Coimbatore Jallikattu Sangam, 640 tamers and 953 bulls, including nearly 350 from the district, participated.

Spectators in the gallery were evicted every hour by volunteers to allow more people to enjoy the sport. However, this did not dampen their spirits as they continued cheering the bulls and tamers. Mobile eateries and juice shops, which mushroomed in the vicinity, made hay while the event was on.

Let loose from vadivasal

The event commenced with Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani flagging off the first bull from vadivasal, in the presence of MLAs and District Collector K Rajamani.

Bulls owned by Velumani, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, and G R Karthik of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu also took part.

Sources said as many as 106 tamers suffered injuries. A health team deployed at the site for those injured. Some of them suffered stab injuries in chest, neck, and abdomen, and they were shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

The winners

Santhosh from Pudukkottai district, who won the first prize by taming 15 bulls, was awarded a car. Karthi from Madurai, and Karthik of Dindigul who tamed 13 and 11 bulls came second and third, respectively. They were given a bike and a moped. All winners, both tamers and bulls, were given a gold coin each.

The bull owned by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar secured the first place. The second and third prizes went to bulls owned by President of Jallikattu Sangam Peravai Rajasekar, and Anbu from Madurai.