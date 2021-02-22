DMK envisaged Athikadavu project in 1972, says Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: The DMK government took a policy decision as early as 1972 to launch the Athikadavu-Avinashi Project (AAP), incumbent party president M K Stalin said on Sunday.

Speaking at an election campaign in Tiruppur, Stalin charged the AIADMK government with not completing the project on time. “The scheme is not given due prominence by the AIADMK government. In fact, it initiated works in the last decade after a push from the court.

The DMK will complete the project once voted to power,” he said. Further, he said the Union government’s wrong economic policies had reduced Dollar City Tiruppur as a “Dull City”, Small businesses are in deep trouble, he claimed.

Earlier in the day, Stalin electioneered at Kadappamadai in Perundurai and Modakurichi and collected petitions from the public. Claiming that one crore people in TN were yet to secure jobs despite enrolling in employment exchange offices, he asked how many jobs did the government generate in the past four years.

