EPS, OPS lay foundation stone for river-linking

PUDUKKOTTAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the Cauvery-South Vellaru-Vaigai-Gundar River Linking Scheme at Kunnathur village in Pudukkottai district on Sunday, fulfilling the long-standing wish of farmers and residents of the southern districts.

The first phase of the project is worth Rs 6,941 crore, while the all three phases are pegged at a total cost of Rs 14,400 crore. Besides the CM, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers laid the foundation stone.

The project will divert surplus Cauvery water from Mayanur Dam in Karur through arid areas in Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts, to the Gundar River. In the first phase, a 118.45 km canal will be built from Kattalai Canal to South Vellaru in Pudukkottai and will irrigate 42,170 acres of agricultural land through 342 lakes in Karur, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai districts.

Speaking to the public after laying the foundation stone, Palaniswami said, “This is a golden day in my life. It was a scheme former CM J Jayalalithaa wished to execute, and several people questioned whether it was feasible.”

Besides the chief minister and the deputy chief minister, ministers C Vijayabaskar, Vellamandi N Natarajan, S Valarmathi, OS Manian and KT Rajenthra Balaji participated in the ground-breaking ceremony in Pudukkottai. Lashing out at DMK leader MK Stalin, who had asked what the AIADMK government had accomplished even with the Centre’s help, Palaniswami said, “This is the proof.

The Central government accepted our request to take the project forward. Be it the Godavari-Cauvery river linking or the check dams on the Cauvery or the Kollidam, our government has implemented several farmer-friendly schemes and no one can deny it.” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam arrived at the arena on a tractor driven by Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, and received a grand welcome, with AIADMK cadre making a beeline for more than 2 km.

The chief minister thanked the people who gave their land for the project, and heaped praise on the health minister for effectively executing government schemes in Pudukkottai district. “Pudukkottai district is a fortress of the AIADMK. The long-awaited dreams of a government medical college, 74 mini clinics, and the Pudukkottai-Illuppur bypass road have been realised.

The district has witnessed several development projects and the health minister was instrumental in making the Tamil Nadu become the only State to get as many as 11 medical colleges,” Palaniswami said. He also inaugurated a Rs 3,384 crore project to reconstruct, expand and renovate irrigation infrastructure in the Cauvery sub-basin, and equip the oldest irrigation structures in the Cauvery delta with SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) technology at a cost of Rs 72 crore. Vijayabaskar presented ‘silver vel’ to Palaniswami and Panneerselvam as the event was held in Viralimalai constituency, where the Murugan Temple is situated.

Godavari-Cauvery project phases

In the second phase, a 109 km-long canal will be built from South Vellaru to Vaigai. It will benefit 220 lakes and 23,245 acres of land in Pudukkottai, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram districts. In the third phase, a 34 km-long canal will be built from Vaigai to Gundar to benefit 492 lakes and 44,547 acres of land in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts.

‘Achieved the purpose of my life’

The Cauvery-South Vellaru-Vaigai-Gundar River Linking Scheme will be very beneficial to farmers in Karur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Ramanath-apuram districts, Palaniswami said, and added, “I feel like I have achieved the purpose of my life.”