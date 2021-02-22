Kurubas must rise up: K Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the Kuruba community to stand united to rise to importance in Tamil Nadu politics. Speaking at the birth anniversary celebration of 16th-century poet Kanakadasa, in Shoolagiri , he said, “Karnataka has 45 lakh people from the Kuruba community.

They are united which makes them important in the State politics. Tamil Nadu has 55 lakh Kurubas, but there is not one political leader from the community. People should not vote for those denying our rights.” Condemning the Union government, Siddaramaiah said middle-class people were hit hard by the increasing prices of fuel and LPG. Krishnagiri MP Dr A Chellakumar also attended the event.