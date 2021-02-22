STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Light lamps in your houses at 6 pm on Jaya's birth anniversary, EPS and OPS urge AIADMK cadre

On February 24, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam would lead the AIADMK cadre in paying homage to the late leader by garlanding the statue of Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters here

Jayalalithaa

Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (File Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK top brass Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Monday exhorted the party cadre to light lamps at their residences on February 24, the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and swear by Amma (Jayalalithaa) to protect the AIADMK and the people until their last breath.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam made this appeal to the AIADMK cadre in a joint statement to mark the 72rd birth anniversary of Jayalalithaa.

"On February 24, treat your residence as Amma's residence, light a lamp at 6 pm, turn inward and pray to her holy soul with this vow along with us: "Until my last breath, I will protect the AIADMK and the people on the path shown by Amma," both leaders said.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam expressed confidence that in the ensuing Assembly elections too, the AIADMK would defeat its political adversaries and retain power at Fort St George.

"In just two months, we are facing the Assembly elections. Though the people and many allies are with us, political opponents would be functioning vigorously to defeat us. We have to thwart their plans by our work and unity and should teach a massive, befitting lesson to them," Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said and added that Jayalalithaa would continue to guide the party though she is not present in her physical form.

On February 24, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam would lead the AIADMK cadre in paying homage to the late leader by garlanding the statue of Jayalalithaa at the party headquarters here. On the occasion, they would be releasing a souvenir to mark her 72nd birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, AMMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran convened a meeting of the party's executive committee and general council through video conference on February 25 by connecting the cadre at 10 important locations across Tamil Nadu. 

Dhinakaran had already said, "We will prove our mettle after February 24." These meetings assume importance as they take place after the arrival of VK Sasikala.
Dhinakaran would be paying homage to Jayalalithaa at the AMMK headquarters here on February 24.

AIADMK J Jayalalithaa Edappadi Palaniswami
