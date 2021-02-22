Lt Governor forwards Puducherry CM's resignation letter to President

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday forwarded to the President Ram Nath Kovind the letter of resignation the territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had submitted to her earlier in the dayafter losing the trust-vote in the Assembly.

The Lieutenant Governor forwarded the letter by mail to the President, official sources told PTI.

Narayanasamy, accompanied by the remaining Ministers of his cabinet - R Kamalakannan, M O H F Shah Jahan and M Kandasamy - and legislators belonging to the Congress and DMK and the lone Independent member, had called on the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Nivas in the forenoon and handed over the letter.

The lone member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam and PCC leader A V Subramanian too accompanied the Chief Minister.