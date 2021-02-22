STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, parents held for murder in Tiruvannamalai

Published: 22nd February 2021 06:36 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI:  Police arrested three persons, including a man and his parents, for allegedly beating a 44-year-old man to death near Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district over a land dispute.

According to police sources, Duraikannu, a resident of Sirukilambadi village in Kalasapakkam, and Durai had a dispute over the purchase of a land. The two were frequently quarrelling over the issue.

Meanwhile, the quarrel escalated into a physical scuffle on Friday during which Durai beat Duraikannu to death with wooden logs and sharp objects, the police sources said.

Kalasapakkam police,  on Saturday night, arrested Durai, his father Munusamy and mother Deepa in connection with the murder.

Man hacked to death in Kundrathur
Chennai: A three-member gang hacked a 63-year-old man to death using billhooks in Kundrathur on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Selvaraj, runs a grocery shop and has rented out various other shops. Police said a three-member gang reached his shop and picked a quarrel. Later, they pulled him outside and hacked him to death. Police sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortem. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

