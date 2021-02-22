MK Stalin believes he can become CM by trading in lies: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

KARUR/NAMAKKAL: Continuing his barbs against the DMK president, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said that MK Stalin was spreading lies in an attempt to become the chief minister. Stalin is alleging corruption in projects for which even tenders are not floated yet, Palaniswami said, addressing a gathering at the Karur Light House.

“The DMK leader believes that he can become the CM by trading in lies, and now claims that the DMK will resolve all petitions once the party comes to power. What happened to all petitions he collected during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls? What happened to his promise of lands to landless people during the 2006 polls? Unlike the DMK, AIADMK will only give its word on measures that will be implemented,” he said.

During his election rally, Palaniswami received a rousing reception from AIADMK supporters at several places in Karur district. He inaugurated bronze statues of Mahatma Gandhi, CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in the district. Following his rally near the Light House, the CM took part in a farmer’s festival in Vangal village.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam during the ground-breaking ceremony

for the first phase of the Cauvery-South Vellaru-Vaigai-

Gundar River Linking Scheme | Express

He highlighted his government’s achievements to the farmers and promised to implement the long-pending Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project. “We found the solution for the 50-year-old Cauvery problem, and announced the Cauvery Delta as a protected special zone. My government provided uninterrupted power supply, ensured reach of water to even tail-end areas through the Kudimaramathu scheme and we are the only government to waive farm loans twice in one term.

The AIADMK government will make sure the Godavari-Cauvery project is implemented,” he added.

Unveiling of Allala Illaya Nayakkar memorial soon: CM The memorial for Allala Illaya Nayakar who built Rajavaikkal a couple of centuries ago, will be inaugurated in a week, Chief Minister Palaniswami said on Sunday, during his election campaign at Kabilarmalai.

Addressing the gathering, Palaniswami said the state government has so far distributed laptops to 52 lakh students across the State. Considering farmers’ request, 6,211 lakes were desilted, he said, adding that a check dam would be built at Jedarpalayam at Rs 4.6 crore. Hitting out at DMK president M K Stalin, the chief minister said the former was spreading falsehood about the government’s performance.

Health Minister C Vijayabaskar presenting ‘silver vel’ to

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Pudukkottai on Sunday

Rs 3,384 cr to boost irrigation infra

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a Rs 3,384 crore project to reconstruct, expand and renovate irrigation infrastructure in the Cauvery sub-basin, and equip the oldest irrigation structures in the Cauvery delta with SCADA technology at a cost of Rs 72 crore.

Jayalalithaa birth anniv on Wednesday

Chennai: To mark the 73rd birth anniversary of former CM J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK leaders, including O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, will pay respects to the departed leader’s statue at the party headquarters on February 24. In a joint press statement, the leaders said that they will garland Amma’s statue on Wednesday at 10.45 am. “The members should take efforts to conduct blood donation and medical camps, and also sports and literary events to honour the late leader,” they said.

Rs 2l aid for families of accident victims

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday announced Rs 2 lakh solatium to families of Dharmapuri accident victims. Venmani, Srinath and Sivalakshmi were knocked down by a four-wheeler while they were waiting at a bus stand at S Patti village in Dharmapuri district. Palaniswami condoled the three deaths and said that he had ordered the officials to ensure the best treatment for two persons, who sustained injuries in the incident.

Rs 3L aid to KIN of 75 deceased people

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday expressed deepest condolence to families of 75 persons, including 62 police personnel, who lost their lives in various mishaps. He announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh for families of each from the Chief Minister Relief Fund.