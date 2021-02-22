STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Prices of essential items refuse to come down in Tamil Nadu

The price in retail market is comparatively high. Curry leaves is sold at Rs 120 per kg, shallots at Rs 130, and drumsticks at Rs 120. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Vegetables

For representational purposes

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  The price of four items curry leaves, shallots, drumsticks, and banana leaves has stayed on a high in the wholesale markets across the State, for the past few days. Shallots is being sold at Rs 100 per kg, drumstick at Rs 80, curry leaves at `85 rupees per kg. The price has remained above Rs 100 in retail markets. Traders attribute the unprecedented increase to a drop in arrivals and a subsequent rise in demand. The situation, they say, is likely to remain the same until the next harvest season (around May). 

Raja, a wholesale vegetable trader from Tiruchy, told TNIE, “Other vegetables are sold below normal price. Only the price of these four items have skyrocketed due to drop in arrival. The price has dropped by 50 per cent than the usual time and the demand has increased twice, especially during this auspicious season. The price is likely to stay above Rs 100 till the month of May.” The price in retail market is comparatively high. Curry leaves is sold at Rs 120 per kg, shallots at Rs 130, and drumsticks at Rs 120. 

With the traders already facing the heat, the inflation in fuel price is burning a hole in their pocket. 
Besides poor arrival, they have now reduced trips to transport vegetables owing to increased cost. 
“On usual days, we charge Rs 3,500 for a trip from Chennai to Tiruchy. But now, we charge around Rs 4,000 to 4,500. Traders show hesitancy. Thus, we have reduced the number of trips from four times a week to two times,” said Selvamani, vegetable transportation vehicle owner from Tiruchy.

Yellowing banana leaves add to the woes of farmers
Farmers blame nothing but unseasonal weather for poor sale. Drop in temperature and continuous rain has led to yellowing of banana leaves, rue banana farmers. Veerasekaran, a farmer, said, “ In the unseasonal rain, there was not much external damage to the crop. But climatic condition affected the leaves, turning them yellow. We were not able to harvest majority of the crop this time.” 

Vimala, Deputy Director of Horticulture department, said, “The unseasonal rain has been the major cause for poor harvest of all four items. It rendered low moisture content in atmosphere than what is normal during January. This led to shedding of leaves, which commonly occurs only during spring (December) in both drumstick and curry leaves. Such late shedding has decreased the harvest now. The plants will be ready for harvest in the next 30 - 40 days.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu prices Tamil nadu
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp