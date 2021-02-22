Prices of essential items refuse to come down in Tamil Nadu

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The price of four items curry leaves, shallots, drumsticks, and banana leaves has stayed on a high in the wholesale markets across the State, for the past few days. Shallots is being sold at Rs 100 per kg, drumstick at Rs 80, curry leaves at `85 rupees per kg. The price has remained above Rs 100 in retail markets. Traders attribute the unprecedented increase to a drop in arrivals and a subsequent rise in demand. The situation, they say, is likely to remain the same until the next harvest season (around May).

Raja, a wholesale vegetable trader from Tiruchy, told TNIE, “Other vegetables are sold below normal price. Only the price of these four items have skyrocketed due to drop in arrival. The price has dropped by 50 per cent than the usual time and the demand has increased twice, especially during this auspicious season. The price is likely to stay above Rs 100 till the month of May.” The price in retail market is comparatively high. Curry leaves is sold at Rs 120 per kg, shallots at Rs 130, and drumsticks at Rs 120.

With the traders already facing the heat, the inflation in fuel price is burning a hole in their pocket.

Besides poor arrival, they have now reduced trips to transport vegetables owing to increased cost.

“On usual days, we charge Rs 3,500 for a trip from Chennai to Tiruchy. But now, we charge around Rs 4,000 to 4,500. Traders show hesitancy. Thus, we have reduced the number of trips from four times a week to two times,” said Selvamani, vegetable transportation vehicle owner from Tiruchy.

Yellowing banana leaves add to the woes of farmers

Farmers blame nothing but unseasonal weather for poor sale. Drop in temperature and continuous rain has led to yellowing of banana leaves, rue banana farmers. Veerasekaran, a farmer, said, “ In the unseasonal rain, there was not much external damage to the crop. But climatic condition affected the leaves, turning them yellow. We were not able to harvest majority of the crop this time.”

Vimala, Deputy Director of Horticulture department, said, “The unseasonal rain has been the major cause for poor harvest of all four items. It rendered low moisture content in atmosphere than what is normal during January. This led to shedding of leaves, which commonly occurs only during spring (December) in both drumstick and curry leaves. Such late shedding has decreased the harvest now. The plants will be ready for harvest in the next 30 - 40 days.”