Tamil Nadu loves the AIADMK-BJP combination, says Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

SALEM: People of Tamil Nadu love the Lotus-Two Leaves combination and only it can bring prosperity to the State, senior BJP leader and defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking at the party’s youth wing State conference in Salem, Singh exuded confidence that BJP-AIADMK alliance would get two-thirds majority in the 234 seat legislative assembly.

Tracing the rapport of the parties, Singh said, “When NDA formed the government in 1998, Jaya amma was the first to extend support. Former Prime Minister Vajpayee unveiled a statue of Muthuramalinga Thevar in Parliament.” Hitting out at the opposition, he said,” Congress and DMK are strange friends. They are corrupt and are burden to Tamil Nadu. BJP’s Vel Yatra has shaken the DMK-Congress alliance.”

Listing out Union government’s schemes for Tamil Nadu, Singh said work on the Salem-Chennai Expressway project would start this fiscal year. People of Tamil Nadu benefitted the most from Mudra scheme, Singh said.

“Unemployed youth in Tamil Nadu got loans to the tirn of Rs 33,807 crore under the scheme till November 2020. In the past five years, our government gave Rs 5.42 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu as against the Rs 94,540 crore given during the ten years of Congress led UPA government.

President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Tejasvi Surya said BJP made rapid progress in Tamil Nadu after Vel Yatra. “People must reject DMK. It does not represent Tamil Nadu, its spirit and is anti Tamil.”