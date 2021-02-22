Three more arrested for killing AMMK functionary

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Police arrested three more men, including two from Bengaluru, in connection with the murder of Vanavarayan (29), the AMMK Tirupattur district students’ wing Secretary. So far, 10 people have been accused of involvement in the murder.

The men were identified as Thomas (28) and Suriya (28) from Mysore Road in Bengaluru, and Amreesh (21) from Gowthamapettai in Tirupattur. They were arrested under various sections of the IPC. Earlier, the police arrested three men and four women, and now they have launched further probe to nab others who are involved. Vanavarayan was hacked by a gang in Gowthamapettai in the limits of Tirupattur Town police station last week.