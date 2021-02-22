STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt says it stopped all ads on its achievements after DMK moved court on February 18

Countering the submissions made, senior advocate G Rajagopal appearing for the Election Commission said that it was still awaiting a reply from the AIADMK on the issue.

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that advertisements given in all mediums about the achievements of the ruling party have been stopped since February 18 after the DMK moved a petition in the court on the issue.

The petitioner RS Bharathi of the opposition party stated that courts across the country have already ruled that political parties cannot use public funds for advertising and gaining mileage for their party functionaries and leaders.

The petitioner said that the AIADMK had also printed two crore carry bags during the distribution of the Pongal gift hamper with the face of the Chief Minister spending at least Rs 20 crores from the public exchequer.

During the hearing on Monday before the first bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, the advocate general Vijay Narayan contended that a total of Rs 64.72 crores was spent on the advertisements.

“The advertisements were issued only to showcase the performance of the state government for the past four years. All such activities will be stopped once the Election Commission of India (ECI) notifies elections for the state,” he added.

The entire issue will be infructuous once the ECI notifies the date and also all the advertisements have been stopped since last Thursday (Feb 18), he added.

However, senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the DMK, contended that the opposition party gave representations on the advertisements in January and February 2021 to the ECI.

He also said that no action has been initiated by the ECI on the complaints given and also there is a direction issued in 2016 to political parties not to indulge in such acts and clarified that it would attract freezing of election symbols.

Countering the submissions made, senior advocate G Rajagopal appearing for the ECI submitted that it was still awaiting a reply from the AIADMK on the issue.

The bench recording the submissions adjourned the hearing to March 2 for the state government to file a detailed report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Madras High Court
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp