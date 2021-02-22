STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Toppling elected government with nominated MLAs is murder of democracy: Ex-Puducherry CM

The Centre was instigating defections through “inducements and investigating agencies” and has succeeded in destabilising a democratically elected government in the UT, said Narayanasamy

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Toppling an elected government using the voting power of nominated MLAs is a 'murder of democracy', said V Narayanasamy who resigned as Chief Minister on Monday. "The opposition claimed that our government has lost majority citing the nominated MLAs but we have not lost majority," the Chief Minister insisted.

The Centre had appointed three nominated MLAs from the BJP who have been rejected by the people in 2016 Assembly elections, said Narayanasamy. Among them, two have lost their deposit, he said, and using their voting power has destabilised the government. “It is not found anywhere in the country and the people of Puducherry and the country will teach them a lesson,” he said.

Narayanasamy said the BJP, NR Congress and AIADMK were indulging in efforts to topple the government for the last four-and-a-half years by inducing defections.

ALSO READ: Ex-Puducherry CM Narayanasamy accuses Speaker of flouting guidelines during confidence motion

The Chief Minister accused the central government of conspiring to topple his government and also blamed former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for "colluding with the opposition".

The BJP government at the Centre was instigating defections through “inducements and investigating agencies” and has succeeded in destabilising a democratically elected government in the UT just before the polls, said Narayanasamy.

Citing toppling of governments in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Madhya Pradesh by the BJP, he said that the members of the ruling party are being made to resign either by luring them or by threatening them with CBI, Income Tax or Enforcement Directorate violations cases and a similar method was adopted in Puducherry. Some legislators have fallen victims to it.

In an oblique reference to ministers A. Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao, he said that one was number two minister as well as chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, while the other ensured all developments in Yanam including establishing an engineering college and a unit of JIPMER. They all enjoyed power and defected in the last minute. “Is it not ‘political prostitution’? Leaders should have an ideological commitment,” he said.

The people of Puducherry are keenly watching the developments and they will vote in the next elections accordingly. While a DMK–Congress government led by the DMK will assume office in Tamil Nadu after the next elections, a Congress-DMK government led by the Congress will also assume office in the Union territory in May 2021, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Puducherry
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp