Vulture chicks in reserve forest lose their guardian angel

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: K Basuvan, a vulture conservationist and forest watcher in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), lost his battle against lung cancer on Saturday evening. The 56-year-old is popular for his decades-long anti-poaching, monitoring, and conservation efforts.

Extolling his contribution to wildlife conservation, Deputy Director of MTR (Masinagudi) LCS Srikanth recalled that Basuvan, a member of the Irula tribe, remained unmarried and devoted his life to the cause. “He preferred to stay deep inside the forest at anti-poaching watchers’ camps, where he inspired and guided other staff members with his wonderful knowledge of the entire terrain,” he said. “It is a great loss for the MTR, especially the Segur Range."

Starting his career as a plot watcher in 1988, Basuvan took on the role of an anti-poaching watcher in 2009 before being promoted as forest watcher in the Segur forest range four years ago.

Basuvan often collected orphaned vulture chicks, which accidentally fell down from their nests, and cared for them in artificial nests until they were ready to fly. He also monitored the vulture population by carrying out nest counting and tracked its migratory behaviour in the Segur plateau.

The Forest Range Officer of Thengumarahada, Ramesh, who has previously worked with him, said that Basuvan was sought-after by many researchers to accompany them while studying vultures because of his intimate knowledge of their nesting grounds and behavioural patterns.