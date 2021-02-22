STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vulture chicks in reserve forest lose their guardian angel

K Basuvan, a vulture conservationist and forest watcher in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), lost his battle against lung cancer on Saturday evening.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: K Basuvan, a vulture conservationist and forest watcher in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), lost his battle against lung cancer on Saturday evening. The 56-year-old is popular for his decades-long anti-poaching, monitoring, and conservation efforts.

Extolling his contribution to wildlife conservation, Deputy Director of MTR (Masinagudi) LCS Srikanth recalled that Basuvan, a member of the Irula tribe, remained unmarried and devoted his life to the cause. “He preferred to stay deep inside the forest at anti-poaching watchers’ camps, where he inspired and guided other staff members with his wonderful knowledge of the entire terrain,” he said. “It is a great loss for the MTR, especially the Segur Range."

Starting his career as a plot watcher in 1988, Basuvan took on the role of an anti-poaching watcher in 2009 before being promoted as forest watcher in the Segur forest range four years ago.

Basuvan often collected orphaned vulture chicks, which accidentally fell down from their nests, and cared for them in artificial nests until they were ready to fly. He also monitored the vulture population by carrying out nest counting and tracked its migratory behaviour in the Segur plateau.

The Forest Range Officer of Thengumarahada, Ramesh, who has previously worked with him, said that Basuvan was sought-after by many researchers to accompany them while studying vultures because of his intimate knowledge of their nesting grounds and behavioural patterns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vulture conservationist forest watcher Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp