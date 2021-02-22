Will make cracker industry a safe one, says Tamil Nadu MP 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The governments, local politicians as well as industrialists and workers of firecracker industry must come together to ensure that the industry is a safe place to work, said Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore at a seminar on ‘The future of the cracker industry and disruption of workers livelihood’ organised by the district firecrackers-matchworks labourers association of CITU at Sivakasi.

Four booked

Meanwhile, four persons were booked for allegedly illegally transporting firecrackers.

New association

A fifth major association -- Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association (SIFMA) -- was formed and registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act at Sivakasi.