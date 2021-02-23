EPS compromised the rights of Tamils: Stalin

By Express News Service

SALEM: Electioneering in the Chief Minister’s home turf, DMK president MK Stalin on Monday alleged that Palaniswami compromised the rights of Tamil people by joining hands with the Union government. Addressing a gathering, Stalin alleged that infrastructure in Salem was not good when compared to that of constituencies represented by opposition MLAs. Further, he accused the State government of not concentrating on the quality of projects.

“Dams built during the tenure of M Karunanidhi are strong unlike those constructed in the recent past. The AIADMK government promised to construct eight dams in 2016 but nothing transpired,” he said.