EPS inaugurates Asia’s largest Livestock Research Centre in Salem

SALEM/VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated the Advanced Institute of Integrated Research in Livestock and Animal Science (AIIRLAS), the largest in Asia, near Thalaivasal. The facility was constructed at Rs 1,023 crore and spans 1,100 acres. Water for the AIIRLAS is drawn from the Cauvery river from Poolampatti at a cost of Rs 260 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Palaniswami refuted DMK chief Stalin’s charge that the State government was delaying development projects. “DMK leader Stalin keeps saying that I only lay foundation stone for projects and not complete the schemes. The AIIRLAS is the best example to prove Stalin is spreading falsehood. I laid the foundation stone for the project last year and here I am inaugurating it. I have also issued admission orders for students to join veterinary colleges in Thalaivasal, Theni and Udumalaipettai.”

On Stalin’s other question about the response to the recently-launched grievance redressal helpline, Palaniswami said, “Under 110 rule, I launched the helpline 1100 for people to register their grievances. Within days, more than 60,000 people used the helpline and brought their grievances to government notice. Their grievances will be addressed soon.”

“On the other hand, we do not know what happened to the petitions received by Stalin in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In the name of receiving petitions, he betrayed people. Stalin does not know what is happening in the State. People will not believe him anymore,” CM charged.

White revolution

“The government decided to promote cross breeding of cows in order to increase milk production. Towards this, a research centre would be established at Karumandurai, in Salem, at a cost of Rs 100 crore soon. Cross bred cows will give 35 to 45 litres of milk a day, which will boost the rural economy. A veterinary research centre will be established in Ooty at a cost of Rs 46 crore,” he said.

Foundation for harbour

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for a desalination project and a fishing harbour near Marakanam in Villupuram later in the day. Palaniswami also inaugurated various completed projects, including the building for a special maternity ward in Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam. He also laid the foundation for Nandan Canal project.

He said, “Rs 1,503 crore has been allotted for the desalination project near Marakanam and through the integrated drinking water project, water supply will be provided to households in Villupuram, Tindivanam, Marakanam, Kanai, and nearby villages. Our government has a special concern towards drinking water issues. Through the Kudimaramathu project, water bodies were deepened and rainwater was harvested in them, benefitting many farmers. An additional Rs 43 crore has been allotted for dredging work in Veedur dam.” Further, he stated that Rs 235 crore was allotted for the fishing harbour, based on demands by the fishermen and ministers.

The CM also opened Amma Poondhota Kulam for the public, a pond near Villupuram old bus stand, renovated as part of Villupuram municipality’s centenary celebration. He also inaugurated an Aavin booth, WiFi facility, a gym and park in the pond premises. Listing out other major developmental works carried out in the district, the CM said that 53 Amma clinics of the 2,000 opened across the State were built in Villupuram district alone. On the farm loan waiver, he said that Rs 451 crore-worth loans taken by 65,622 farmers have been waived off so far. “Free patta land was increased from one cent to two, and soon, everyone in the State would have a roof above them, as we are building concrete house in rural areas and apartments in towns for the homeless,” said Palaniswami. He added that works were also on to open a university in Villupuram.

Pooja for temple

Palaniswami also took part in the bhumi puja for Sri Vengatesa Perumal temple in Ulundurpet on the day, and laid the foundation for the temple. Tirumalai Tirupati Devasthanam decided to build the temple in Ulundurpet, based on the efforts taken by devasthanam member and Ulundurpet MLA R Kumaraguru. Ministers CVe Shanmugam, MC Sampath, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, MLA R Kumaraguru and others took part in the event.