STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 442 Covid-19 positive cases, six deaths

Chennai reported 148 cases, and zero deaths. After 113 people were discharged, the city had 1,700 active cases.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 442 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,49,166 and toll to 12,472. The State also vaccinated 15,332 people on the day.

Chennai reported 148 cases, and zero deaths. After 113 people were discharged, the city had 1,700 active cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 33, 17 and 30 cases respectively.

Two districts, Kallakurichi and Perambalur reported zero new cases, and 25 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

Meanwhile, one passenger who arrived in the State from UAE by flight tested positive.
The State tested 51,301 samples and 51,150 people on the day. After 453 people were discharged, the State had 4,074 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased one person died without comorbid conditions.

The patient was a 51-year-old man from Tiruvallur who was admitted in a private hospital on February 16 with complaints of fever and cough for five days and loss of appetite for three days. He tested positive for Covid on February 17 and died on February 22 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, according to Health Department data, 12,249 health care workers, 2,242 frontline workers, 1,793 police, 14 RPF and seven election staff were vaccinated against Covid on the day.
Among the 15,332 people who were vaccinated, 9,967 people received the first dose and 5,365 people received the second dose of the vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp