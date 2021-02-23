Tamil Nadu reports 442 Covid-19 positive cases, six deaths

Sinduja Jane By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 442 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 8,49,166 and toll to 12,472. The State also vaccinated 15,332 people on the day.

Chennai reported 148 cases, and zero deaths. After 113 people were discharged, the city had 1,700 active cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 33, 17 and 30 cases respectively.

Two districts, Kallakurichi and Perambalur reported zero new cases, and 25 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

Meanwhile, one passenger who arrived in the State from UAE by flight tested positive.

The State tested 51,301 samples and 51,150 people on the day. After 453 people were discharged, the State had 4,074 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased one person died without comorbid conditions.

The patient was a 51-year-old man from Tiruvallur who was admitted in a private hospital on February 16 with complaints of fever and cough for five days and loss of appetite for three days. He tested positive for Covid on February 17 and died on February 22 due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

Meanwhile, according to Health Department data, 12,249 health care workers, 2,242 frontline workers, 1,793 police, 14 RPF and seven election staff were vaccinated against Covid on the day.

Among the 15,332 people who were vaccinated, 9,967 people received the first dose and 5,365 people received the second dose of the vaccine.