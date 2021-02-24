STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opposition to boycott Budget session

However, the Speaker refused to allow him to raise any issue before the Budget was presented, following which they decided to boycott the session.

DMK’s Durai Murugan speaks after walking out of the Assembly. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Most of the Opposition parties have declared that they would boycott the entire Budget session which commenced on Tuesday. When Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam rose to present the Interim Budget, DMK’s deputy floor leader Durai Murugan wanted to raise some objections.

However, the Speaker refused to allow him to raise any issue before the Budget was presented, following which they decided to boycott the session. Durai Murugan told mediapersons that the State had been crippled under the heavy debt of Rs 5.70 lakh crore. Even after this debt, no development work was done in the State. To highlight the State’s failure in finance management, DMK will boycott the entire session, he said.

Meanwhile, Congress’ floor leader, KR Ramasamy, said, “They (AIADMK government) are making so many announcements without any fund allocation and proper plans. The Congress will also boycott the entire session.” Likewise, IUML member Mohammad Abubakar also declared that he will boycott the session.

Interim Budget session to last till Saturday
The ongoing session for the Interim Budget will last till Saturday and the debates on the same will commence on Thursday. The Assembly has been convened temporarily at the Kalaivanar Arangam due to Covid. The Business Advisory Meeting was convened on Tuesday after Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented the Budget.

Speaker P Dhanapal told reporters that there would be no session on Wednesday and that obituary references will take place to remember Sidha doctor Sivaraj Sivakumar and others who passed away recently. It will be followed by the debate on Thursday, which is expected to continue until Friday. On Saturday, the Deputy CM will give his reply on the Budget and a vote of account will take place. Apart from this, government Bills, if any, will be tabled and passed.

