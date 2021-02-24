People trust EPS govt to deliver good governance: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday praised Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami while presenting the Interim Budget for 2021-22 and said that the people of Tamil Nadu trust the government led by the latter, to deliver good governance.

“The people trust no one more than Amma’s (J Jayalalithaa) government led by CM Palaniswami to deliver good governance and to resume fiscal consolidation. I am confident that we will return to power to complete this task,” he added.

Panneerselvam said that Jayalalithaa’s death had led many to speculate that this government would not complete its full tenure. “All these naysayers have been proved decisively wrong. This government, led by Palaniswami, has not just completed its full term, but it has realised Amma’s vision of making Tamil Nadu the numero uno State in the country,” he added.

The Deputy CM further stated: “This government has won recognition both within India and internationally. We were recognised by the Centre for having secured the first place in the Good Governance Index in the first year that it was computed, in 2019.”