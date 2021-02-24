Workshops in Tenkasi to give pottery workers a leverage

By Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated workshops constructed for pottery workers, attached to Pottery Workers Cooperative Cottage Industrial Society, through video conference here on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the district administration said that the State government constructed two workshops for the pottery workers in Ilanchi and Thenpothai at an outlay of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 66 lakh respectively.

“While there are 69 pottery workers in the Ilanchi society which was started in 1959, the Thenpothai society which started its function in 1947 has 86 workers as members.

The pottery workers can use these workshops to manufacture, dry, store and sell their products. This will increase their manufacturing capability resulting in the improvement of their livelihood,” the statement said.