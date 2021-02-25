Auroville will be shut to public on foundation day on February 28, bonfire to be live streamed

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The amphitheatre and Matrimandir of Auroville will remain closed to the public on the occasion of the Auroville Foundation Day on February 28.

This is due to the ongoing pandemic, according to a release from Auroville’s Outreach media. "It is regretted that, unlike the previous years, no one will be admitted this year," the release said. Auroville organises a bonfire and meditation in the amphitheatre every year to mark the occasion.

To avoid disappointment, "the 5am bonfire (and 5:30 pm programme) on the 28th will be live streamed so all our friends can watch it from their homes," said the release. The live stream can be accessed at: http://live.auroville.org

Auroville, an international township, was founded by Mirra Alfassa, the Mother of Sri Aurobindo Ashram, on February 28, 1968, with the inauguration ceremony attended by delegates of 124 nations. A handwritten document in French by the Mother with a four-point charter set forth her vision of integral living.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration in 2018.