BJP now eyeing Deputy CM post in TN?

Published: 25th February 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vice Chairman L Murugan

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The BJP high command would decide on seeking the deputy Chief Minister’s post for the party if the AIADMK-led alliance wins a majority in the upcoming election, party State president L Murugan said on Wednesday. 

Speaking to media persons at Codissia Grounds, Murugan said that alliance partners would not be attending the meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. 

“Alliance party leaders will participate only in NDA campaigns,” he explained, adding that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister would welcome the Prime Minister at the airport. Claiming that Coimbatore was “the BJP’s fort”, Murugan said that over one lakh people would take part in the meeting. 

‘Karnataka, TN equal for us’
On Karnataka’s opposition to the linking of Cauvery and Gundar rivers, the BJP leader asserted that the river-linking project would be executed to protect the rights of the people in Tamil Nadu. “We treat the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka equally and do not wish to politicise the issue,” he added.

  • periyar madakoo
    periyar destroyed tamilnadu
    5 hours ago reply

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Undesirable claim
    9 hours ago reply
