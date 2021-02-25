Coimbatore contractors plea for relaxation after election notification

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Coimbatore Corporation Contractor Association on Wednesday moved the Madras High Court seeking to permit its members who have a turnover of `15 crore a year to carry Rs 15 lakh in cash after the notification of election.

According to association members, contractors are bound to pay wages once a week and they will have no other document except cash withdrawal document from the bank. Hence, it is just and necessary for the Election Commission of India to give an exemption to the contractors who are executing government departmental works to carry cash from the bank to worksite on production of only documents relating to the contract.

The petitioners suggested ECI allow contractors with a turnover of at least Rs 2 crore carry Rs 2 lakh; Rs 5 crore carry 5 lakhs; Rs 10 crore carry Rs 10 lakh and above Rs 10 crore carry 15 lakh. The petition will be heard on Thursday by a division bench headed by R Subbiah.