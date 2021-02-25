DMK will promote strong man culture, if it comes to power: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Launching a blistering attack against the DMK, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Coimbatore on Thursday said that whenever the DMK comes to power, it promotes a ‘strong man’ culture.

“In every district they have anti-social elements who trouble innocent citizens. Party cadres leave no chance to extort money. It is the women of Tamil Nadu who suffer the most in such a culture," claimed the PM, kickstarting the BJP's campaign for the 2021 Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections at a rally at Codissia grounds in Coimbatore.

Modi said that all of Tamil Nadu knew how the DMK had treated late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. “This shows their attitude to women. Sadly, leaders who troubled Jayalalithaa have been rewarded by DMK and Congress,” he said, asking if the people could ever forget the “long power cuts” during the DMK regime.

“Today, the nation is seeing two distinct styles of politics. The opposition’s misgovernance with corruption and the NDA's governance with compassion. Both the methods are very different," he claimed.

“For the opposition, what matters is personal gains. They want to capture power to fill their pockets. The DMK and Congress meetings are like corruption hackathon. Their leaders sit and brainstorm how to loot. Those who give most innovative ways are given posts and ministries. The opposition style of politics is based on bullying and harassing,” he alleged.

Claiming that the DMK had lost the right to be called an all-Tamil Nadu party, Modi said, “The last time they won a full majority on their own in the State was 25 long years ago. Both Congress and DMK are suffering from internal contradictions. Both parties have tried to launch and relaunch their respective first families, but they have not got success. There is a continuous family drama there. DMK and Congress are so busy in internal matters that they cannot deliver good governance to Tamil Nadu. In contrast, the NDA family is united. The aim is only one -- the welfare of Tamil Nadu and Tamil people."

“DMK ruled TN for many years. Congress was in the Centre for many years. Yet, these parties were not bothered about the demands of the Devendra Kula Vellalar community. It was the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu and BJP-led NDA government at the Centre that accepted their long-pending demand to be known as Devendra Kula Vellalars," Modi claimed.

He termed the way the NDA government in the Centre and Tamil Nadu government at the State worked together as a classic example of cooperative federalism.

"This year Tamil Nadu will elect a new government. The assembly elections are happening at a critical moment of Indian history. In the last few years, the people of India have given a strong message, the people of India have spoken that they want a development-oriented government. The only politics people will accept is a politics of development and good government. People want a government, in which the fruits of progress reach the poor. They want anti-development elements to be at a distance," Modi said.

Applauding the MSME sector of Coimbatore for creating wealth and adding value, Modi said, "The Government of India has taken many measures to help MSMEs. One example is the emergency credit line guarantee scheme. In the post-Covid period, this scheme was important for MSMEs. MSMEs in Tamil Nadu have benefited greatly under this scheme. Almost Rs 14,000 crore have been sanctioned for 3.4 lakh MSMEs across Tamil Nadu. In Coimbatore district, almost 25,000 small industrial units have benefited from this scheme."

“Last year, the definition of MSME was changed, making it more inclusive and broader-based. I fully understand MSMEs need greater help for grievance redressal and finding new opportunities. For that a specially dedicated portal called 'Champion' was launched to provide the necessary handholding,” he said, listing other measures to aid the sector. On the textile sector, he pointed out that a mega textile park scheme was announced in the Budget this year.

“We want to bring a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector. We do not want our small farmers to be dependent on anyone or feel suffocated due to middle men. The PM KISAN scheme has completed two years, 11 crores farmers have gained from this scheme. For many years, the farmers of India demanded MSP for rice. It was our government that had the opportunity to bring holistic MSP for rice. In the last six years, the MSP for copra has nearly doubled," he added.

He said that Over 12 lakh houses were allotted to TN under PM Awas Yojana and mentioned that several cities in the State come under the Smart City programme. Through Jal Jeevan Mission, over 14.2 crore houses in TN got tap water connection, he added.