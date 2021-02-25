Eight hours under the scorching sun: No place to go, no one to tell

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Little did Manya* know that it would be a monotonous, and yet a tiring day ahead, when the nascent rays of the sun coloured the Wednesday morning sky. She turned up for work at half-past nine. Bright and shiny as it always is, the sun matured as the morning hours passed, suggesting warmth in the beginning, but getting more punishing as the day went by.

But Manya was at work, standing on a place, tied to a pole. Throughout the day, she stood as several people came to her, some chatted, while many examined her body. But Manya stood there until it was dusk. Did she eat anything throughout the day? Did she have fun at work?

Could she even complain if anything hurt her? This is the story of Manya, a cow, who was made to stand outside the animal husbandry department in Nagappatinam during a practical examination for candidates. She was the question paper for candidates being interviewed for the post of an assistant on the day.

Over 1,100 candidates appeared for the interview, and all of them were made to examine a single cow, tied under the sun for more than eight hours, leaving onlookers, animal lovers and even candidates disturbed. “The cow was exhausted by the time it was my turn to check its teeth and udder. It felt like I was abusing it,” said a candidate on condition of anonymity. Concerns were raised on why the department did not use multiple bovines for the interview.

Candidates examining the bovine during their interview | EXPRESS

‘There should have been more cows for examination’

Kart hikeya Sivasenapathy, founder of Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation in Coimbatore district, said: “There should have been more cows for examination. Thousands of people taking turns on a single bovine can put enormous stress on it.” KB Janaki Raman, president of Umbalacheri Traditional Bovine Raisers Association, was appalled that the cow was made to stand like this through the entire examination process.

“Cows are naturally shy animals. Repeated attempts by non-frequenting strangers can cause behavioural changes in the animal, which is not advisable. Theyare sensitive to touches and are resistant to swarming. Repeated attempts by non-frequenting strangers can cause changes in those characteristics. Food can be given after eight hours, but water needs to be provided every five hours.

They should be at least allowed to sit every three hours,“ he said. When contacted, Dr A Sumathi, joint director of the animal husbandry department, said: “It is not possible to arrange as many bovines as the candidates. We only see if the candidates can approach them (cows) without hesitation. It was required to evaluate their approach as the assistants handle bovines.”

Covid fear

Meanwhile, there were also apprehensions about people not following Covid protocol during the process. Officials told Express that they had requested candidates to appear with face masks. But, at least 50 per cent of the people did not wear it. Many even approached the cow without wearing gloves.

“Any part of an animal can act as a medium of transmission (of the virus). The handlers should wear masks, properly wash and sanitise their hands, and wear protective clothing while handling bovine udders to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They should clean the bovines’ udders with disinfectant before and after handling them,” said Dr S Muthukumar, Subject Matter Specialist (Animal Husbandry). However, many of the candidates were allegedly not given proper disinfectants to apply on their hands. “I had brought my own sanitiser. Many had handled the udder without sanitising their hands which made me uncomfortable,” said another candidate.

Outpouring turnout

Around 4,800 applicants are expected in the ongoing recruitment for 41 posts in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts. The notification was given in 2018, but recruitment was not conducted in 2019 and 2020 for ‘administrative reasons’, said officials.

The candidates were already outpouring on the first day. The department had called about 2,000 candidates for day, and about 1,184 turned up. The process would conclude on Friday. Sivasenapathy said: “The development proves nothing but the state of unemployment and desperation in Tamil Nadu.

I am also concerned about why the department is rushing with the process, as the government still has time to complete its tenure.” (*The name, Manya, was used for story-telling purpose)

