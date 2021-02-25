EPS lays foundation for Rs 78.5 crore food park in Nellai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation for a food park to be established at a cost of Rs 78.52 crore at SIPCOT complex in Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district, through videoconference on Tuesday.

He also inaugurated new buildings for the Agricultural Engineering Department and Horticulture Department, constructed at a total cost of Rs 10.62 crore.

The food park, being set up with financial assistance from NABARD, will have cold storage facility with 5,000 metric tonnes capacity, and a godown with 7,500 metric tonne capacity.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister presented Dr MGR Traditional Paddy Variety Protector Award for the year 2019-20 to N Sakthi Pragatheesh from Namakkal district (first prize), S Velmurugan from Salem (second prize) and U Sivaraman from Sivaganga (third prize).