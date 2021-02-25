STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS pay homage to Jayalalithaa, desire to contest from present seats

The leaders then commenced issuing of applications for those who wished to contest the Assembly elections.

Published: 25th February 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami offering homage to former CM J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of her 73rd birth anniversary, in Chennai on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were the first to collect their poll ticket applications in Chennai, issued by the AIADMK to coincide with the 73rd birth anniversary of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday.

A few other ministers also collected their applications from the party headquarters Earlier in the day, both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, garlanded Jayalalithaa’s statue at the party headquarters, and distributed sweets to cadre and functionaries. They also cut a 73-kg cake and fed each other a piece of cake, before distributing it to the cadre.

The leaders then commenced issuing of applications for those who wished to contest the Assembly elections. The applications can be collected till March 5. The leaders also expressed their willingness to contest from their current constituencies. While Palaniswami contested from the Edappadi constituency in Salem district in 2016, Panneerselvam represented Bodinayakanur in Theni district .

Ministers C Seenivasan, KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani and P Thangamani also expressed willingness to contest again from Dindigul, Gobichettipalayam, Thondamuthur and Komarapalayam constituencies, respectively. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also visited the Jayalalithaa memorial at the Marina, where the Chief Minister opened the Amma Museum and Amma Knowledge Park.

The duo then visited the Jayalalithaa complex within the State Higher Education Council premises and offered floral tributes to the late leader’s statue. Palaniswami planted a makilam tree in the complex, to officially launch a scheme to plant 73 lakh saplings across the State in honour of the departed leader. He also presented a State Award to one T Narmada to mark the National Girl Child Day.

Girl Child Day Awards were also presented to Collectors of Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts. Palaniswami, Panneerselvam, ministers and AIADMK functionaries lit lamps at their residences in the evening and pledged that they would protect the party and the people, following the path shown by Amma (Jayalalithaa).

EPS HOLDS RALLY IN RK NAGAR CONSTITUENCY
Paying a fitting tribute to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary, CM Palaniswami addressed the public from the RK Nagar Assembly constituency on Wednesday evening. This is the constituency from where Jayalalithaa was last voted into the House in 2016. AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran is the current MLA from the constituency after he won the 2017 by-poll

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam Edappadi K Palaniswami AIADMK Jayalalithaa Tamil Nadu Elections
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp