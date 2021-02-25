Kanimozhi sponsors sanitary napkin unit Kovilpatti

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi funded four women of Kovilpatti to establish a sanitary napkin manufacturing unit under a women entrepreneurship programme.

Sources said that the four women belong to different self-help groups, and had approached the MP seeking a business opportunity. Following which, the parliamentarian sent the women -- Jeyabarathi, Mohanasundari, Vimala and Tamilselvi -- for a one-day skill training course on behalf of a women entrepreneurship programme at a private community service centre in Chengalpattu that distributes sanitary napkins to the people of Irula scheduled tribes.

The parliamentarian sponsored the self-help members to source a Rs 3.5 lakh worth sanitary napkin manufacturing machine from Coimbatore.

According to Jeyabarathi, one of the entrepreneurs of Barathi Nagar in Kovilpatti, it is a semi-automatic machine that requires at least four women to work together to generate an output. The key raw materials are wooden pulp and cotton. Over 1,200 napkin slips can be manufactured in a day.

Another woman, Vimala, said that it is a chemical free and hygienic napkin that should be replaced after three and a half hours.

Vimala added that they are looking for marketing these sanitary napkins to the local areas at a cheap rate to ensure every needed person receives it, she added.

The women said that they would be able to live self-reliant, as they could earn at least Rs 500 to Rs 750 per day.