No restrain for TANGEDCO from floating tender: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to restrain the Rs 1,330 crore steam coal import tender floated by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO). The court directed the power distribution authority to publish the tender notification in the Indian Trade Journal since time limit for submitting bids has been extended by 15 days.

The issue pertains to Ind Vigo Coal Pvt Limited challenging the tender notification issued on February 8 by TANGEDCO calling for bids within 15 days from domestic bidders on payment of Rs 13 crore or $1,756,757 by foreign bidders, towards an earnest money deposit.

According to the petitioner, the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tender Rules a minimum of 30 days’ time is to be given for submission of bids for tenders valued over Rs 2 crore. However, the rule had not been followed in letter and spirit by Tangedco despite calling for a Rs 1,330 crore tender.

Alleging that TANGEDCO was showing undue haste in finalising the tenders, without even calling for a pre-bid meeting, the petitioner questioned the necessity for importing coal in May when wind energy production would be at its peak.

The counsel for TANGEDCO that only companies with a turnover of Rs 335 crore in any one of the financial years between 2017-18 and 2019-20 and the company only supplied five lakh tonnes of imported steam coal to the public sector undertakings or private power utilities in any of those three years were eligible to submit their bids.

Justice B Pugalendhi recording the submissions passed the orders refusing to grant an interim stay to TANGEDCO tender notification. However, it ordered the corporation to publish the tender notification in the Indian Trade Journal since the time limit for submitting bids has been extended by 15 days.