Notice to State on consumer court vacancies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Wednesday ordered notice to the State to respond to a plea moved by a lawyer seeking to fill vacancies in 25 out of 30 District Consumer Forums that are functioning without a permanent president.

The plea moved by G Alex Benziger, an advocate, said that out of 30 District Forums, 25 are functioning without permanent president and 19 are functioning without permanent members and hence cases are being adjourned for the want of quorum and it is necessary to fill up the vacancy for the speedy justice consumer litigants otherwise the object of the act will be defeated and the purpose for making such establishments will be nugatory.

Justices R Subbiah and Sathikumar Kurup ordered notice to State to respond and adjourned the petition by two weeks.