Order on promotion of lab technicians stayed 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court stayed all proceedings on an order issued on February 17, 2021, with respect to promote 112 Grade II Lab Technicians to Grade I Lab Technician post here on Tuesday.

Justice MS Ramesh passed the interim order following a batch of petitions filed challenging the order on grounds that the rules laid down in the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016 (Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 2016), have been violated.

One of the petitioners, M Rajendran, submitted that a promotion panel containing the names of 112 Grade II Lab Technicians, including him, was published by the government along with posting order on February 17, 2021, without even conducting any counselling.

"As per Section 7 of Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 2016, the approved panel is required to be displayed in the notice board of the appointing authority and should be communicated to all the persons concerned. But the promotion panel dated February 17, 2021, was neither published nor served on any of the employees concerned," he alleged.

Moreover, the government ought to give a breathing time of two months to the employees to prefer an appeal against the panel, and only then the posting order can be issued. But the said procedure was also violated, he pointed out and approached the court.