Puducherry goes under President's rule after Congress government falls ahead of polls

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the polls in the Union territory, Puducherry has been placed under President’s rule. This comes 30 years after the last spell of President's rule was imposed in Puducherry.

The decision comes three days after the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy fell after it lost majority and the opposition decided against staking claim to form the government.

The Legislative Assembly has been kept under suspended animation till the constitution of the 15th Legislative Assembly after the election. The administration has been placed under the President, according to an order issued by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

With the announcement on the elections in just a matter of days, Puducherry will go to the polls under President’s rule. This is the seventh time President’s rule has been imposed in Puducherry after three decades of stable government. The UT had last been under President’s rule from March to July 1991 for 123 days, when the DMK government led by D Ramachandran fell.

Earlier, Puducherry has seen six spells of President's rule since the Legislative Assembly came into being on 1st July 1963 following the conversion of the Pondicherry Representative Assembly (during French rule) into the Legislative Assembly.

The first President’s rule was from 18th September 1968 to 17th March 1969. Thereafter, there were fresh spells of President's rule from January 3 1974 to March 6, 1974 , from March 28 1974 to July 2, 1977, from November 12, 1978 to January 16, 1980, from June 12, 1983 to March 16, 1985, being the longest period of 1 year 265 days, when the UT was under President’s rule.

Almost all governments in the UT could not complete their full tenure, prior to 1985. On most occasions, governments fell due to defection, with members of one party crossing over to another and some due to withdrawal of support of the allies. Only after the Anti-Defection Act came into force in 1985, there was stability, with governments completing full tenure.

The Congress government of MOH Farook from 1985 to 1990 was the first government to complete its full tenure. The next was again a Congress government led by V Vaithilingam from 1991 to 1996 and the AINRC government led by N Rangasamy from 2011 to 2016. The Congress governments in 2001 to 2006 and 2006 to 2011 also completed full tenure, but saw two Chief Ministers from the Congress each time.

Now, at the fag end of the tenure of the Congress government led by Narayanasamy, the government has fallen due to defections and resignations and aided by nominated MLAs appointed by the Centre, who were functionaries of the BJP.

The Congress lost PWD Minister A Namassivayam and MLA E Theepainthan who quit to join the BJP. Also, two MLAs of the Congress and one of the DMK resigned and an MLA was disqualified earlier. This made the Congress lose majority with just 12 MLAs (including the Speaker) to 14 of the Opposition (including three nominated MLAs), leading to defeat during the confidence vote in the Assembly and resignation of the Chief Minister.