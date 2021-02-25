STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry goes under President's rule after Congress government falls ahead of polls

The decision comes three days after the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy fell after it lost majority and the opposition decided against staking claim to form the government

Published: 25th February 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry in COVID-19 times

Puducherry in COVID-19 times(File photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the polls in the Union territory, Puducherry has been placed under President’s rule. This comes 30 years after the last spell of President's rule was imposed in Puducherry.

The decision comes three days after the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy fell after it lost majority and the opposition decided against staking claim to form the government.

The Legislative Assembly has been kept under suspended animation till the constitution of the 15th Legislative Assembly after the election. The administration has been placed under the President, according to an order issued by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

With the announcement on the elections in just a matter of days, Puducherry will go to the polls under President’s rule. This is the seventh time President’s rule has been imposed in Puducherry after three decades of stable government. The UT had last been under President’s rule from March to July 1991 for 123 days, when the DMK government led by D Ramachandran fell.

Earlier, Puducherry has seen six spells of President's rule since the Legislative Assembly came into being on 1st July 1963 following the conversion of the Pondicherry Representative Assembly (during French rule) into the Legislative Assembly.

The first President’s rule was from 18th September 1968 to 17th March 1969. Thereafter, there were fresh spells of President's rule from January 3 1974 to March 6, 1974 , from March 28 1974  to July 2, 1977, from November 12, 1978 to  January 16, 1980, from June 12, 1983 to March 16, 1985, being the longest period of 1 year 265 days, when the UT was under President’s rule.

Almost all governments in the UT could not complete their full tenure, prior to 1985. On most occasions, governments fell due to defection, with members of one party crossing over to another and some due to withdrawal of support of the allies. Only after the Anti-Defection Act came into force in 1985, there was stability, with governments completing full tenure.

The Congress government of  MOH Farook from 1985 to 1990 was the first government to complete its full tenure. The next was again a Congress government led by V Vaithilingam from 1991 to 1996 and the AINRC government led by N Rangasamy  from 2011 to 2016.  The Congress governments in 2001 to 2006 and 2006 to 2011 also completed full tenure, but saw two Chief Ministers from the Congress each time.

Now, at the fag end of the tenure of the Congress government led by Narayanasamy, the government has fallen due to defections and resignations and aided by nominated MLAs appointed by the Centre, who were functionaries of the BJP.

The Congress lost PWD Minister A Namassivayam and MLA E Theepainthan who quit to join the BJP. Also, two MLAs of the Congress and one of the DMK resigned and an MLA was disqualified earlier. This made the Congress lose majority with just 12 MLAs (including the Speaker) to 14 of the Opposition (including three nominated MLAs), leading to defeat during the confidence vote in the Assembly and resignation of the Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Presidents Rule
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes

Govt of India releases new rules for social media, OTT platforms<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dmIInWwE9S4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-w

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp