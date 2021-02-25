STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travellers coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra must undergo 7 days home quarantine on arrival now

Travellers arriving from other States are required to monitor their health for 14 days and visit a health facility if they develop any symptoms, the order said. 

Passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre.

File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

CHENNAI: After a surge in cases of COVID-19 in Kerala and Maharashtra, the State Health Department has made home quarantine mandatory for travellers arriving in Tamil Nadu from those states. 

In a Government Order (GO) dated February 24, the Health Department said that travellers coming to TN from Kerala and Maharashtra must spend seven days under home quarantine and must monitor their health for another seven days. If they develop symptoms such as a fever, a cold or breathlessness, they should report to a health facility.

Travellers arriving from other States are required to monitor their health for 14 days and visit a health facility if they develop any symptoms, the order said. 

The Department has also made RT-PCR testing for COVID mandatory at airports for travellers coming from or travelling via the United Kingdom, Europe, West Asia, South Africa and Brazil. They are also required to submit a self-declaration on Covid on the Air Suvidha portal online before the scheduled travel and  must also declare their travel history for the 14 days preceding the journey. They are further required to upload a report of an RT-PCR test for COVID taken 72 hours prior to the journey. 
 

These international passengers may leave the airport only after testing negative. They are then required to spend seven days under home quarantine before being tested again. If their second test also comes out negative, they will be asked to monitor their health for another seven days.  

In case the passenger tests positive, they will be taken to a hospital and will be treated as per standard protocol. The passenger will be discharged if they test negative after 14 days. Positive samples of passengers who travelled from or via the UK, South Africa or Brazil will be sent for genome sequencing to determine if they have contracted a more transmissible variant of the virus.

