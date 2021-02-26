11th-century Chozha era stone inscription found in Arulmigu Uthamar Temple

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A team of archeological enthusiasts from Tiruchy found a 11th century stone inscription in Arulmigu Uthamar Temple earlier this week. Notably, the inscriptions had reference to the name of the temple ‘Bikshandarkoil’ and finds its first-ever mention through this, they said.

During temple maintenance works for Maha Kumbabishekam festival, the authorities found the inscription in between a narrow area near sanctum of the main deity. Based on temple executive official Jaikishan’s request, archeological enthusiasts associated with a historian groups ‘yaadhum oore yaavarum kelir’ and ‘Chozha Senai’ came to the temple and retrieved the inscriptions.

Historian Parthiban, who led the team, said, “The stone inscriptions have been damaged and left unattended for several years. It dates back to 11th century early Chozha era and contains information about the temple and the time period in which it was built. We have sent the information to the archaeological experts for further transcribing.”

Dr S Rajagopal, a retired TN archaeology official, who transcribed the information, said, “The inscriptions dates to 16th year reign of first Rajendra Chozhan. Details about the war victory in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Kalinga of the Chozhan Chieftain also finds a mention, besides the lands that were donated to the temple. Experts urged the temple authorities to identify and maintain such stone inscriptions which were of historical importance.