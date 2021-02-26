STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

11th-century Chozha era stone inscription found in Arulmigu Uthamar Temple

During temple maintenance works for Maha Kumbabishekam festival, the authorities found the inscription in between a narrow area near sanctum of the main deity.

Published: 26th February 2021 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

The excavation site is located at Chenthurmalai in Valasai village near Gudiyattam | special arrangement

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A team of archeological enthusiasts from Tiruchy found a 11th century stone inscription in Arulmigu Uthamar Temple earlier this week. Notably, the inscriptions had reference to the name of the temple ‘Bikshandarkoil’ and finds its first-ever mention through this, they said.  

During temple maintenance works for Maha Kumbabishekam festival, the authorities found the inscription in between a narrow area near sanctum of the main deity. Based on temple executive official Jaikishan’s request, archeological enthusiasts associated with a historian groups ‘yaadhum oore yaavarum kelir’ and ‘Chozha Senai’ came to the temple and retrieved the inscriptions. 

Historian Parthiban, who led the team, said, “The stone inscriptions have been damaged and left unattended for several years. It dates back to 11th century early Chozha era and contains information about the temple and the time period in which it was built. We have sent the information to the archaeological experts for further transcribing.” 

Dr S Rajagopal, a retired TN archaeology official, who transcribed the information, said, “The inscriptions dates to 16th year reign of first Rajendra Chozhan. Details about the war victory in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Kalinga of the Chozhan Chieftain also finds a mention, besides the lands that were donated to the temple. Experts urged the temple authorities to identify and maintain such stone inscriptions which were of historical importance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chozha era
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes

Govt of India releases new rules for social media, OTT platforms<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dmIInWwE9S4" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-w

A health worker takes an RT-PCR test in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed due to spike in Covid-19 cases
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp