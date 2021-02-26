STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS reiterates demand for national project to link rivers

“It will benefit lakhs of people in Telangana, AP and Tamil Nadu. Cauvery and its branch rivers have to be rejuvenated on the lines of Namami Gange,” he said.

Published: 26th February 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again to declare the Godavari-Cauvery River linking scheme as a National project. During an official ceremony held to inaugurate various infrastructure projects, worth over Rs 12,400 crore, Palaniswami stressed the importance of river-linking scheme. 

“It will benefit lakhs of people in Telangana, AP and Tamil Nadu. Cauvery and its branch rivers have to be rejuvenated on the lines of Namami Gange,” he said. He further said that the Tamil Nadu government has taken a series of measures to reduce the sufferings of people during the pandemic, by measures including providing cash assistance to the general public and to members of welfare boards. 

“Even during the pandemic, Tamil Nadu received a higher share of investments proposals in India, as per CARE ratings and has also been ranked number one state by the Projects Today in attracting investments during a pandemic,” he said. He asked the Prime Minister to extend necessary funding for the lower Bhavani irrigation project.

“Due to the various initiatives of the Government, Tamil Nadu has become a power surplus State. Dedication of thermal and solar power projects of NLC will further improve the installed power capacity of Tamil Nadu and will further help in the industrialization efforts,” he added. CM urged Narendra Modi to facilitate sanction of Coimbatore Metro Rail Project under 50:50 Joint Venture partnership basis between the central and state government, as was done for Chennai Metro Rail Project. 

“At present, day flights are being operated from Salem and Tuticorin Airports, request for allowing night flight services also. The expansion of Madurai and Coimbatore Airports may be expected. Coimbatore is a commercial hub and export centre, therefore, direct flights to Dubai and back may be operated weekly”, he stated.

