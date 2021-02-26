List measures taken to regulate fireworks industry: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, sought counter affidavit from the State government indicating measures taken by the government to regulate functioning of fireworks industry.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Hemalatha also sought response regarding compensation paid or proposed to be paid to the victims of the recent explosion at a cracker unit in Virudhunagar. The case was adjourned for a month.

The directions were issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one M Rajasekaran of Madurai seeking appointment of a commission to investigate the said explosion, and pay compensation to the victims.

State General Secretary of Loktantrik Janata Dal Rajendran referred to the explosion that took place on February 12, 2021, in which nearly 23 workers (as on February 25) were killed and several others were injured.

He alleged that the authorities do not inspect cracker units properly leading to various safety violations. Moreover, no precautionary measures are taken by the government to prevent such accidents, he added and approached the court.