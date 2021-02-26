Madurai City Commissioner of Police summoned for disobeying order 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the City Commissioner of Police to appear before the court on Monday.

Justice R Hemalatha gave the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over non-compliance of an order passed by the court last week, in which the court had directed the commissioner to consider allowing the trust to conduct Ram Ratha Yatra in Madurai with reasonable restrictions.

Despite specific directions to the Commissioner to consider the petitioner's representation, the Deputy Commissioner had rejected the representation by asking certain queries which are unrelated to the procession, the judge observed. Also noting that the vehicle involved in the yatra was once again restrained by the authorities, the judge instructed the Commissioner to ensure release of the vehicle forthwith. The matter was adjourned to Monday (March 1) for the Commissioner's appearance.