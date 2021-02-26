Ram Rath Yatra: Madurai Cop ‘defies’ court order, summoned

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, directed the City Commissioner of Police to appear before the court on Monday.

Justice R Hemalatha gave the direction while hearing a contempt petition filed by Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust over non-compliance of an order passed last week, in which the court had directed the commissioner to consider allowing the trust to conduct Ram Ratha Yatra with reasonable restrictions.

Despite specific directions to consider the petitioner’s representation, the Deputy Commissioner had rejected the representation by asking queries unrelated to the procession, the judge observed.

He instructed the Commissioner to ensure release of the vehicle forthwith and adjourned the matter to Monday (March 1).