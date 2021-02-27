STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alteration of water channel in Erode? HC seeks report

HC tells State to respond to plea alleging encroachments in the name of Smart City project

Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday issued notices to the State government to respond within a week to a plea alleging altering of the Perumalpalla odai, a water channel in Erode, as part of the Smart City project.

According to the petitioner, K Shanmughasundaram, president working for the protection of the water channel, despite the High Court order to remove all encroachments in water channels, the authorities failed to address the issue.

With Erode being selected under the Smart City programme, the revenue authorities involved used the scheme in their favour and gradually began to acquire the channel, he stated. The channel has been a lifeline carrying water to at least 10 villages, where a majority of people practise agriculture.

However, the authorities failed to act against encroachments along the channel. The petitioner alleged the authorities planned to affix paver blocks on the sides of the channel to make a pathway under the pretext of beautifying the city, without removing any encroachments alongside.

Altering the length or the width of the channel by constructing walls on either side will hinder the flow of water, said the petitioner. The counsel for the petitioner sought an interim stay on the proceedings carried out by Revenue authorities. Recording the submissions, the division bench comprising justices R Subbiah and Sathikumar Sukumara Kurup directed the State to file its counter in a week.

