Fire mishaps: Seven special squads to inspect cracker units in Virudhunagar

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the recent mishaps at firecracker units in the district, Collector R Kannan constituted seven five-member special squads to carry out inspections in the units. The move follows the latest blast at Thankarajpandian fireworks at Kalaiyarkurichi on Thursday, the third accident in the district in the past two weeks.

The members of the squad comprises a Tahsildar, Station Officer (SO) from Fire and Rescue Services department, an official from the department of Industrial Safety and Health, a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) and an official from the labour department.

The inspections would be carried out by the squads in their allotted areas - Vembakottai, Sivakasi, Watrap, Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Aruppukottai.

Units closed for a while

However, following the repeated accidents and increasing temperature in the district, several units are remaining closed for around a week, said sources. “While some are remaining closed for 15 days, others have given their employees leave for a week,” they added.

A unit owner, who preferred anonymity, said that the inspection might cause stress among the workers even if they work properly. “This might lead to mishaps. That is why we decided to close the units,” he added.