STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fire mishaps: Seven special squads to inspect cracker units in Virudhunagar

Following the recent mishaps at firecracker units in the district, Collector R Kannan constituted seven five-member special squads to carry out inspections in the units. 

Published: 27th February 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

fire fighter- EPS

A firefighter at work following the blast that was triggered at a cracker unit at Achankulam village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Following the recent mishaps at firecracker units in the district, Collector R Kannan constituted seven five-member special squads to carry out inspections in the units. The move follows the latest blast at Thankarajpandian fireworks at Kalaiyarkurichi on Thursday, the third accident in the district in the past two weeks. 

The members of the squad comprises a Tahsildar, Station Officer (SO) from Fire and Rescue Services department, an official from the department of Industrial Safety and Health, a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) and an official from the labour department. 

The inspections would be carried out by the squads in their allotted areas - Vembakottai, Sivakasi, Watrap, Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar, Sattur and Aruppukottai.  

Units closed for a while
However, following the repeated accidents and increasing temperature in the district, several units are remaining closed for around a week, said sources. “While some are remaining closed for 15 days, others have given their employees leave for a week,” they added. 

A unit owner, who preferred anonymity, said that the inspection might cause stress among the workers even if they work properly. “This might lead to mishaps. That is why we decided to close the units,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virudhunagar firecracker units
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp