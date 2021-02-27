STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Loans of Women SHGs and jewel loans of poor, farmhands waived

So to provide succour, pending loans of poor women members of SHGs will be waived, he said.

Published: 27th February 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami  (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be perceived as election-time largesse to the people, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday made two major announcements - waiver of loans availed by members of Women Self Help Groups from cooperative banks and societies; and loans availed by agricultural labourers, and poor and downtrodden families from cooperative institutions, by pledging up to six sovereigns of jewellery.

Making these announcements in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said representations were made from SHG members saying they couldn’t repay loans taken from cooperative banks and societies due to the pandemic. So to provide succour, pending loans of poor women members of SHGs will be waived, he said.

Stating that more than one lakh SHGs, with more than 15 lakh members, are functioning in the State, Palaniswami pointed out that most of these women are below the poverty line, and avail loans from cooperative banks for their small businesses.

Similarly, the poor, ordinary people and agricultural labourers face great difficulties in repaying loans secured after pledging jewels, he said. “Though the spread of the virus has been contained to some extent, the economy has not recovered fully.

Considering the inability of farmhands and poor to repay loans, and in accordance with views of economic experts, the government decided to waive loans availed by pledging up to six sovereigns of jewellery,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Self Help Groups
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp