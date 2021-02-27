STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moved by PM’s simplicity: Padma awardee

Amid his busy schedule on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allotted time to meet Padma Shri awardee, 105-year-old organic farmer R Pappammal.

Published: 27th February 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amid his busy schedule on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allotted time to meet Padma Shri awardee, 105-year-old organic farmer R Pappammal. The interaction took place at the CODISSIA grounds where Modi officially launched the BJP's election campaign.

Pappammal said the Prime Minister inquired about her health and if she continued organic farming, and how far she had come to meet him. "The prime minister asked about my wellbeing in Hindi. Since I did not understand the language, his conversation was translated to me and vice versa. He asked me if I was able to see clearly and I told him I could," Pappammal told TNIE about the five-minute conversation the two had.

Pappammal handed over farm-grown red bananas to Modi, which he happily accepted. "People used to tell me about Modi's simplicity. I experienced it first-hand. I am glad I spoke with the Prime Minister," she added. 

The highlight of the meeting was the 'photo-op'. The prime minister shared the picture on his Facebook and Instagram pages with the caption: "In Coimbatore earlier today, met the remarkable R. Pappammal Ji. She's been conferred the Padma Shri for exceptional work in agriculture and organic farming."

BJP Mahila Morcha state secretary R Sangeetha who translated Modi's speech to Pappammal said she wished the PM a long and healthy life. The meeting was arranged by BJP's State agriculture wing president G K Nagaraj. Pappammal underwent RT-PCR test ahead of the meeting, said sources.

