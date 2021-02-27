Puthiya Tamilagam not in talks with AIADMK, BJP: party chief

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder K Krishnasamy on Friday said that his party will decide on the alliance for the upcoming elections during the general body meeting in March. Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Krishnasamy said that PT currently does not have any contact with AIADMK and BJP. "We have already started the poll campaign. Soon, a decision will be made on whether the party will be in the National Democratic Alliance."

On his demand for exclusion of six castes grouped under Devendra Kula Vellalar category from Scheduled Caste, Krishnasamy said he had submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Prime Minister during his visit to Coimbatore on Thursday. "Mere grouping of six castes under one name does not benefit. There is a need to remove them from the SC category," he added.

Krishnasamy further said that his party would stage a protest on March 1 to condemn the increasing fuel and gas prices.