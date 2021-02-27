STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puthiya Tamilagam not in talks with AIADMK, BJP: party chief

Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder K Krishnasamy on Friday said that his party will decide on the alliance for the upcoming elections during the general body meeting in March.

Published: 27th February 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Puthiya Tamilagam leader K Krishnasamy. File Photo

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) founder K Krishnasamy on Friday said that his party will decide on the alliance for the upcoming elections during the general body meeting in March. Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Krishnasamy said that PT currently does not have any contact with AIADMK and BJP. "We have already started the poll campaign. Soon, a decision will be made on whether the party will be in the National Democratic Alliance."

On his demand for exclusion of six castes grouped under Devendra Kula Vellalar category from Scheduled Caste, Krishnasamy said he had submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Prime Minister during his visit to Coimbatore on Thursday. "Mere grouping of six castes under one name does not benefit. There is a need to remove them from the SC category," he added.

Krishnasamy further said that his party would stage a protest on March 1 to condemn the increasing fuel and gas prices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puthiya Tamilagam K Krishnasamy alliance AIADMK BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp