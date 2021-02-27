Reflective mood among AIADMK MLAs fill the air in Tamil Nadu Assembly

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reflective mood among the AIADMK MLAs filled the air on Saturday during its four-hour-long concluding session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Tamil Nadu. Speaker P Dhanapal, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were no exception to this. They all recalled how they rose from their humble beginnings and how late leaders of the party shaped them into high positions. There was a reluctant and reflective farewell mood prevailing in the House.

The AIADMK MLAs who raised queries during the Question Hour and during the other occasions, without fail, started their speech with a recount of their political journey while Speaker P Dhanapal gave a lengthy account of the business conducted during the past five years, happy and unwanted occasions, etc.

In the beginning of the session, the Speaker cautioned the Ministers to answer the questions keeping in mind the fact that the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections has come into force from Friday. Duly following this, all Ministers gave a uniform reply: “Your demand will be routed to the concerned department.”

However, the Opposition benches remained vacant this time. DMK leader Durai Murugan, on a concluding day, used to say this to the Treasury Benches: “After the elections, you will be here (Opposition Benches) and we will be there (Treasury Benches). And there would be quick repartees from both sides. All these were absent on Saturday.

Incidentally, the concluding session took place on a Full Moon Day which is considered auspicious by many. Just after the session, Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and State Ministers visited the memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and paid their respects.

While answering the first question after his encounter with Corona infection, Food Minister R Kamaraj turned emotional when he recalled how he escaped the infection. The Minister said it was literally a rebirth for him as there were no hopes for his return when he was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Recalling how he moved to this key position from humble beginnings, the Speaker thanked former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for this, the Speaker recalled the achievements of the AIADMK government in every sector and hailed Palaniswami and Panneerselvam for making these happen.

Dhanapal said Palaniswami's way of functioning reminded him of the saying "Actions speak louder of words". Expressing his displeasure over the unwanted incidents that took place on February 18, 2017 when Palaniswami government faced a trust vote. He also had a word of praise of Leader of Opposition, MK Stalin and Deputy Leader Durai Murugan for raising issues and patting the government whenever necessary.

15th Assembly of TN, a glance:

First session was held on May 25, 2011

Last session was held on February 27, 2021

Number of sessions: 10

Number of days the House sat: 167

Total time of business: 858 hours

Questions from MLAs: 1,30,572

Allowed number of questions: 82,506

A Prabhu (AIADMK) asked highest number of questions: 30,962

No of questions answered in the House: 1,157

Supplementary questions allowed: 3,204

No of Bills introduced: 210

No of Bills passed: 205

Withdrawn Bill: One

Visitors allowed to witness Assembly proceedings: 89,731

Number of MLAs who attended House on all working days: 18

(CM, Deputy CM, Ministers don't sign the Attendance Register but attended session all days)