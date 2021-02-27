STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu known for its medical education: PM Modi

Published: 27th February 2021 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Medical Commission will improve transparency, set up new medical colleges, and improve the availability and quality of human resources in the health sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Friday.

Delivering the convocation address via videoconferencing, he said that since 2014, the number of MBBS seats in India went up by more than 30,000, an increase of over 50 per cent; and the number of PG seats went up by 24,000, an increase of about 80 per cent.

TN is known for its medical education, and to help youngsters from the State, the Centre has permitted establishment of 11 new medical colleges, he further said, adding that the government will provide more than Rs 2,000 crore to set up each college.

