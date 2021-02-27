Violations galore in cracker units, says probe panel

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Blatant violation of rules is taking place at the firecracker units, and it is the key cause for the accidents, observed Former Justice K Kannan following an inspection by an eight-member team at the Achankulam fire accident site on Friday.

Following the inspection at the accident site, the committee conducted a model inspection at a firecracker unit in Soorarpatti village to understand the mechanics of the manufacturing process and to understand the norms in place.

The three main reasons for accidents as discussed by the officials were improper handling of chemicals, self decomposition of the chemicals when the leftover chemicals are stored (which is not permitted) and working in open spaces.

After the inspection, a meeting with the officials concerned and affected family members were held at the district collectorate in the presence of Collector R Kannan.

Addressing media persons, Former Justice said that the main reason for accidents is that the units are leased out by the licensee to inexperienced and unqualified persons, who do not comply with any rules. "Each of the three rules put forth by the officials are being violated: distance between the buildings, quantity of chemicals/goods to be kept in a place, and number of persons allowed to work in a shed," he added.

He also opined that technological interventions and scientific approach should be utilised to spread awareness among the public and workers. "We have to consider drone inspections, spreading whatsapp awareness videos and other technological methods," he said, adding that there is a huge difference between the number of units and number of officials at Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and it has to be addressed.

Speaking on the availability of chemicals used for manufacturing explosives without restriction, Kannan said that though some of the chemicals like Barium Nitrate are banned by the court for using in crackers, there is no restriction on purchasing them. "While Sulphur is a control item, others are not and we have to think out of the box to tackle the situation," he said.

The former Justice said that though the governments have announced compensation, the authorities should check the possibility of increasing the amount. "We have to decide the amount based on the condition of the family and also on who would provide the amount. Also, what kind of action would be taken against the sub contractors must also be decided," he said.

He also assured that all the suggestions which will be put forth by the committee will be such that they could be implemented.

An eight-member committee headed by the former justice was constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 16 to secure credible facts regarding the accident. Apart from the former justice, the committee comprises Scientist Karuppaiah from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Regional Director Varalakshmi from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), District Revenue Officer (DRO) R Mangalaramasubramanian as part of State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Head of Chemical Engineering Department at IIT Chennai Rajagopalan Srinivasan, Gulkarni representing Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) as well as a nominee of Chief Controller of Explosives - Nagpur and Director of Industrial Safety and Health department MV Senthil Kumar.