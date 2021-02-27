Wear mask to prevent second Covid wave: Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

The Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said the Health Department has identified 1.6 crore beneficiaries for vaccination when the turn for people above 60 years, and above 45 years with comorbid conditions comes.

Speaking to the press at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University on Friday, the Health Minister said a vaccination training programme is being given to both private and government staff.

The department would also receive guidelines on vaccinating the elderly and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities from the Centre by Friday evening. He also requested the people to wear face masks to prevent a second wave in the State.